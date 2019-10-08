LCU coaches Blackwood, Gomez sign contract extensions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University has announced contract extensions for two of its most successful coaches, Steve Gomez and Nathan Blackwood. Both coaches have been with the university for nearly 20 years.
Gomez, the school’s women’s basketball coach, is in his 17th year and has a collegiate coaching record of 397-112 and has two NCAA Division II championships under his belt. He also won the WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 2016 and was named the Heartland Coach of the Year three times.
Last year Gomez’s team was also recognized because it had a collective grade-point average of 3.77, which was the second-highest team GPA among Division II teams, according to LCU.
“The unity and spiritual climate of the LCU community has had a formative influence on every aspect of my life, and the life of my family, during my four years as a student and over the past 16 years as an employee," Gomez said. “It is an honor and privilege to be part of the athletic department, and I look forward to having the opportunity to be a part of the continued growth and progress of our university.”
Blackwood, the university’s baseball coach, is in his 16th year and has an overall collegiate coaching record of 658-269.
He helped win the school’s second national championship in baseball in 2009 and that same year Blackwood was also named the National Coach of the Year in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
LCU has also claimed conference titles in 2014, 2017 and 2019, and made appearances in the NCAA Regionals three of the four years since joining the NCAA Division II.
“LCU is where I want to be, and I’m very thankful to the administration and the Board of Trustees for this extended commitment to me and my family. I grew up as a fan of LCU Athletics, particularly Baseball, so to be able to serve and lead this program for the last 16 years has certainly been surreal,” Blackwood said. “The best part of working here is serving alongside a very dedicated faculty and staff who are passionate about our mission of changing lives and understand that what’s truly important goes way beyond our success on the field.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.