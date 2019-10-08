LCU coaches Blackwood, Gomez sign contract extensions

“LCU is where I want to be, and I’m very thankful to the administration and the Board of Trustees for this extended commitment to me and my family. I grew up as a fan of LCU Athletics, particularly Baseball, so to be able to serve and lead this program for the last 16 years has certainly been surreal,” Blackwood said. “The best part of working here is serving alongside a very dedicated faculty and staff who are passionate about our mission of changing lives and understand that what’s truly important goes way beyond our success on the field.”