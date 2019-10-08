Marty Rowley Will Not Seek Re-election for State Board of Education

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Marty Rowley, a seven-year member of the State Board of Education, has announced he will not seek re-election to the Board after fulfilling his current term.
Rowley was elected to his first four-year term for district 15 on the State Board of Education in 2012, and to another term in 2016. Rowley was elected Vice Chair of the Board in 2017 and again in 2019.
District 15 represents seventy-seven counties, including Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Abilene, San Angelo, and Midland.
In a press statement, Rowley said, "“It has been a pleasure to serve as a representative of the 1.5 million people that comprise District 15. I believe the SBOE has made a lot of progress in making sound decisions that favorably impact Texas students, teachers, administrators and parents. I have a great deal of respect for my colleagues and trust that they will continue to uphold the high standards of mutual respect and civility that we have enjoyed over the last eight years.”
Rowley has served as Chair of the Committee on School Initiatives and Chair of the Ad Hoc Committees on the Long Range Plan for Texas Education and the Instructional Materials Quality Review.
The release states after completing this term on the Board, Rowley will continue his practice as a commercial litigation attorney and certified mediator in Amarillo.
