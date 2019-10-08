Slaton teacher’s aide praising student after act of kindness

“This little girl is why I have to do this every day. There's a lot of them in there,” Harbour said pointing at the school. “I can't just sit at home and dwell on my problems, I have to have a reason to get up and do something every day. And if I didn't have the school, this is my family. If I didn't have them to get up and go to school every day and be with the kids and be with people, I probably wouldn't be here right now. So, this just keeps me going.”