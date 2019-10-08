Wolfforth Police searching for person of interest in credit card abuse case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Police Department is looking for a person of interest caught on camera and they are asking for the public’s help.
These photos were captured at Stripes on University and 66th street, and Wolfforth PD says they are tied to a case they are working in Wolfforth.
Wolfforth PD says the woman is a suspect in a credit card abuse case. They say the suspect is approximately 5 feet tall, thin build, blonde hair. She appears to be 25 to 30 years old.
She was last seen as a passenger in a dark-colored late model Dodge pickup.
If you have information regarding the person in the following images, please contact the Wolfforth Police Department at 806-855-4160 and ask for Sgt. Detective Peer or Sgt. Detective Cole.
You can also leave an anonymous tip by going to the Wolfforth PD webpage, or by clicking here.
Wolfforth PD posted these two pictures to their Facebook page:
