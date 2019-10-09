Alcohol and tire failure possible factors in fatal Hobbs crash, NM Police say

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to a Lubbock hospital from a crash in Hobbs, NM, that claimed the life of one 21-year-old.
The report from New Mexico State Police states On October 7, around 7 p.m., a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by a twenty-five-year-old male from Mexico was traveling west on NM Highway 132 near milepost 19, north of Hobbs, NM.
For reasons still under investigation, the report says the Ford left the roadway and rolled.
The passenger, Jesus Jose Hermosillo Flores, 21, of Chihuahua, Mexico succumbed to fatal injuries sustained in the crash, according to Police. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The report says alcohol and tire failure appear to be factors in the crash. Seatbelts do appear to have been properly used.
This crash is still under investigation.
