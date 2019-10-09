Angie Winn

After being a stay-at-home mom for 12 years, I began my news career at KCBD as an intern in 2006, then producer in 2007. My first anchor position came quickly after that with KVII ProNews 7 in Amarillo. I was anchor and producer of the #1 rated morning show in the panhandle, ‘Daybreak’. I also anchored the ‘Midday’ newscast for the ABC affiliate, eventually working my way up to Executive Producer in the mornings. Over time I worked on feature segments such as ‘The Power of One’ and was an advocate for organizations such as March of Dimes, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen Foundation and the American Heart Association.