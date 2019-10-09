Angie Winn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mornin’ Sunshine! I’m so glad you decided to stop by our website and get to know me better.
I’m a West Texas girl, I grew up in Sundown. I also grew up watching NewsChannel 11 which inspired me to pursue my career in broadcast journalism.
I attended South Plains College in Levelland before going to Texas Tech University.
After being a stay-at-home mom for 12 years, I began my news career at KCBD as an intern in 2006, then producer in 2007. My first anchor position came quickly after that with KVII ProNews 7 in Amarillo. I was anchor and producer of the #1 rated morning show in the panhandle, ‘Daybreak’. I also anchored the ‘Midday’ newscast for the ABC affiliate, eventually working my way up to Executive Producer in the mornings. Over time I worked on feature segments such as ‘The Power of One’ and was an advocate for organizations such as March of Dimes, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen Foundation and the American Heart Association.
I continued my broadcasting career in 2012 with KFDA, the CBS affiliate in Amarillo. At NewsChannel 10 I anchored the ‘Early Show’ and produced and anchored the noon newscast as well. It was in July of 2017, I took a break from news and was excited to be moving back to West Texas! Things I miss most about the panhandle are the loyal viewers I got to know and working with the High Plains Food Bank along with several other non-profit organizations.
My husband and I currently live in Sudan where he coaches. We have 3 sons, a daughter and a Rottweiler named Zeus! We just celebrated 2 weddings this summer when our oldest two were married. Our two youngest are now seniors who will graduate in 2020. My favorite things in the world are watching our kids grow up, play sports, hanging out with my hubby and cheering on our Red Raiders! Our family time is the BEST!
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.