Arizona county assessor charged in human smuggling case

This undated booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows County Assessor Paul Petersen. The assessor of Arizona's most populous county has been indicted in an adoption fraud case, accused of arranging for dozens of pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to come to the U.S. to give their children up for adoption, according to an Arizona court filing. Utah also has charged Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen with 11 felony counts, including human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)