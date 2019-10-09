2019 Community Foundation of West Texas Hero’s Luncheon honors Bass Family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Community Foundation of West Texas honored a Lubbock family for generations of local civil service during its annual Hero’s Luncheon Wednesday.
The Bass Family is a Lubbock legacy representing a lifetime of service to the Lubbock community.
Roy Bass was an attorney in Lubbock. He served as mayor of Lubbock from 1974-1978.
His wife Anita was heavily involved in Lubbock civic and community affairs.
They were founding members of Second Baptist Church and the South Plains Food Bank.
Roy passed away in 1978, and Anita passed away in 2001, but their three boys - Byrnie, David and Mark - and their wives continued the family tradition of civic involvement.
The Bass family together has maintained an array of time, energy and financial investments in the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, The Salvation Army, Lubbock United Way, Lubbock City-County Library Board, Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association, Downtown Development, Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, Lubbock Arts Alliance, and many others.
KCBD’s Abner Euresti served as Master of Ceremonies for the Hero’s Luncheon.
