Consider This: A few thoughts on Lubbock’s new Police Chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Next week, the Lubbock city council will vote to finalize their choice for Lubbock’s next police chief.
Floyd Mitchell has been named the lone finalist after a nationwide search and intensive interview process.
Mitchell comes to us by way of Temple, Texas, where he has served as police chief since 2015. He is closing in on 30 years experience in law enforcement and has served in both large and small communities. He is veteran of the United States Air Force and also holds a masters degree in business administration.
Consider This: The experience, credentials and resume offered by chief Mitchell are impressive. Equally impressive are the challenges ahead for a growing city like Lubbock.
I am eager to see him use his skills to engage this community, in every neighborhood. i also hope chief Mitchell will raise the bar of transparency in every department.
So if you happen to see chief Mitchell around town, join me in a big congratulations and sincere welcome to life in Lubbock. we’re glad you’re here chief!
