Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting in north Lubbock County.
- A teenage boy was shot around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near North Quaker Avenue and County Road 6000.
- Currently, there is no word on his condition.
- Read the latest here: One wounded in accidental shooting in Lubbock County
Millions of people in California are without power as a measure to prevent wild fires.
- Utility companies cut the power to nearly 1 million customers as high winds create dangerous fire conditions across the state.
- Customers could be without power for several days.
- Read the story from The Associated Press: Millions face power outages in northern, central California
NBA Commissioners Adam Silver says the league will not apologize to China for a tweet by Houston Rockets General Manager, Daryl Morey, that shows support for protesters in Hong Kong.
- Silver says he is sorry Chinese fans are upset but Morey has a right to freedom of expression.
- Read that story here: NBA postpones Nets-Lakers media sessions in Shanghai amid furor over GM’s tweet
The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether or not current laws protect the LGBTQ community from workplace discrimination.
- The high court heard arguments on whether the Civil Rights Act applies to sexual orientation and transgender status.
- The ruling would apply nation-wide.
- Read that story here: Divided Supreme Court weighs LGBT people’s rights
