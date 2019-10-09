Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Sheriff’s Office investigates teenage boy’s accidental shooting, NBA commissioners won’t apologize to China and Supreme Court hears arguments on LGBTQ workplace discrimination

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | October 9, 2019 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 6:21 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting in north Lubbock County.

Millions of people in California are without power as a measure to prevent wild fires.

NBA Commissioners Adam Silver says the league will not apologize to China for a tweet by Houston Rockets General Manager, Daryl Morey, that shows support for protesters in Hong Kong.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether or not current laws protect the LGBTQ community from workplace discrimination.

Read more local stories here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.