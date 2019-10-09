Duffey, Brooks named to additional national honors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider linebacker Jordyn Brooks and quarterback Jett Duffey collected even more national honors after their spectacular performances against Oklahoma State.
On Tuesday, Brooks was named the Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the week, while Duffey was tabbed the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the week and the Maxwell player of the week.
For both Brooks and Duffey, they have now earned three weekly honors over the past few days.
With three awards, Brooks ties for the most awards for a defensive Big 12 player this season.
For more on these Red Raider awards, click here: https://texastech.com/news/2019/10/8/football-brooks-duffey-garner-national-weekly-honors.aspx
