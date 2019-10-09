FCA’s Fields of Faith takes place inside Jones AT&T Stadium Wednesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hosts its Fields of Faith event, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, inside of Jones AT&T Stadium.
The annual, student-led event serves as a way for younger adults to invite others to pray, share and challenge peers to learn more about Christianity. This is free and open to the public.
“In a world where bad news seems to be the norm, we’re happy to share the great news that lives are being changed through Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith,” Jeff Martin, FCA’s executive director of Ministry Advancement, said . “From the student leaders who take on the responsibility to bring Fields of Faith to their communities to the skeptical or hurting teen who might be attending for the first time, we see time and again that Fields of Faith motivates, energizes, rejuvenates and unites. Jesus takes hold of lives right there on the athletic fields, and we are continually amazed at what He does each year in young peoples’ lives.”
Learn more about FCA and its various Fields of Faith events here.
