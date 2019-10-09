First Bank & Trust urges court to move forward with liquidation of Reagor-Dykes

FB&T claims the Debtors have not been able to provide "a contractually binding commitment for the huge funding that would be required to cure the losses they inflicted on consumers in the pre-petition period, re-acquire vehicle inventory for sever allocations, pay rent on leaseholds for those locations, and provide financing to new consumers and pay-offs of debt on their trade-in vehicles – and satisfy the large administrative expense claims.The many unfulfilled promises of the last year and the evidence presented in the Conversion Motion show that there is no prospect they can so rehabilitate their businesses."