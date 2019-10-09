FREEZE WATCH: Winter cold on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Freezing temperatures are headed our way. A Freeze Watch is already in effect for much of the viewing area. Before the cold air arrives, however, we will experience some very warm weather.
Ahead of the cold front, today will be mostly sunny with a gusty wind and high temperatures generally in the 80s. Exceptions will be found east of the Caprock where highs will range from near 90 degrees to the low 90s.
The cold front will move north to south across the KCBD area Thursday, beginning in the late morning and clearing the area by mid-evening. Winds will increase and temperatures will decrease behind the front. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible. Highs may reach only the mid-60s in the far northwestern viewing area but the mid-90s in the far southeastern viewing area. Currently the front is expected to move across Lubbock around mid- to late afternoon with a quick warm-up into the mid-80s before and rapidly falling temperatures following.
People planning to be outdoors, perhaps for sports, should expect cold air and a cold wind Thursday evening. Wind chills in the 30s will be possible by late evening. It will be even colder Friday evening, but winds will be light.
A FREEZE WATCH is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning for the South Plains, western Rolling Plains, and the Panhandle of Texas. Freezing to sub-freezing temperatures are possible in the WATCH area with frost possible elsewhere. Temperatures may dip as low as 26° in the northern KCBD viewing area. These conditions may kill crops and other cold-sensitive vegetation and possibly damage exposed or poorly insulated plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants and pipes from the cold. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained (if needed) and above-ground pipes and faucets covered to protect them from freezing.
This WATCH includes the counties of Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, Yoakum, Terry, and Lynn. Some of the cities included are Friona, Dimmitt, Tulia, Silverton, Turkey, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Plainview, Floydada, Matador, Roaring Springs, Morton, Levelland, Lubbock, Ralls, Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, Plains, Brownfield, Tahoka, and O'Donnell.
