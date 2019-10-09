FREEZE WATCH: Winter cold on the way

The cold front will move north to south across the KCBD area Thursday, beginning in the late morning and clearing the area by mid-evening. Winds will increase and temperatures will decrease behind the front. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible. Highs may reach only the mid-60s in the far northwestern viewing area but the mid-90s in the far southeastern viewing area. Currently the front is expected to move across Lubbock around mid- to late afternoon with a quick warm-up into the mid-80s before and rapidly falling temperatures following.