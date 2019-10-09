Hello Kitty Cafe Truck passing through Lubbock on Saturday, Oct. 12

Provided by Hello Kitty Cafe
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is passing through Lubbock for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at South Plains Mall.
The truck will be at the mall, 6002 Slide Road, at the main entrance between Dillard’s and Barnes & Noble.
Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to a new batch of exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including:
- NEW Enamel Pin Sets (in 2 styles)
- NEW Madeleine Sets
- NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes
- NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cushions
- Other best-selling items include: stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-Shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies and a cafe lunchbox with confetti popcorn.
Special promotion: Each guest who spends $25 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote while supplies last.
Please note that Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments – no cash
Following Lubbock, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2019 West Coast tour with a stop in El Paso, TX on 10/19.
Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop. To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 80 cities across both coasts – from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Florida. For 2019, 25 new cities have been added to Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s ever-expanding routes, including Tampa, Florida, as well as Henderson, Nevada and Greensboro, North Carolina.
