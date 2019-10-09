Hello Kitty Cafe Truck passing through Lubbock on Saturday, Oct. 12

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop. To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 80 cities across both coasts – from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Florida. For 2019, 25 new cities have been added to Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s ever-expanding routes, including Tampa, Florida, as well as Henderson, Nevada and Greensboro, North Carolina.