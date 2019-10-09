High School Volleyball Scores and Highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In sports, winners make it happen, while losers let it happen... Tuesday night our area volleyball teams were looking to make it happen in District play.
Here are some of the finals from Tuesday night's action.
Frenship 3, Odessa High 0 (25-20, 25-6, 25-19)
Monterey 3, Coronado 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-22,25-17)
Hereford 3, Levelland 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-17)
Monahans 3, Brownfield 0 (12-25, 23-25, 25-27)
Shallowater 3, Idalou 1 (25-16, 22-25, 26-15, 25-17)
Trinity Christian 3, Lubbock Christian 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17)
Kingdom Prep 3, Christ the King 0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-17)
