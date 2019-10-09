Juvenile identified in accidental shooting in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is reporting one male was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Northwest Lubbock County Tuesday night. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile died from his injuries.
The report says At approximately 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to a call of an accidental shooting in the 3500 Block of County Road 6000 involving two juveniles.
The victim in last night’s accidental shooting has been identified as Dominic Mejia, 13. He went to school in New Deal. Officials with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office say Mejia was shot in the head.
Mejia was taken to the hospital where he later died.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Family members have set up a donation page on Facebook to help pay for funeral expenses.
