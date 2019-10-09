One wounded in accidental shooting in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is reporting one male was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Northwest Lubbock County.
The report says At approximately 6:20 pm, deputies responded to a call of an accidental shooting in the 3500 Block of County Road 6000 involving two juveniles. When deputies arrived they did locate a male subject with a gunshot wound. The male was transported by EMS to the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
