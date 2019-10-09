Salvation Army taking applications for Angel Tree Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army has started taking applications for its Angel Tree Program.
This is one of the organization’s highest profile Christmas efforts which provides clothes and toys for children during the holiday season.
Those interested in applying for the program are asked to bring a photo ID, birth certificates, social security cards, income verification, expense verification and — in some — cases custody paper.
Applicants will need to go to the Salvation Army’s location at 1111 16th St. to apply. Times available to apply are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and on Saturday Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
