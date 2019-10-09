Strong cold front to impact the South Plains Thursday afternoon and evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very strong cold front will impact the South Plains beginning Thursday afternoon and evening.
Ahead of the front, it will be mild in the morning and warm and windy Thursday afternoon. High temp in Lubbock will be around 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon. However, as the front moves into the northern areas, the high temps will only be in the 60′s.
As the front moves into tomorrow, winds will increase from the north at 20-30 mph, with possible stronger gusts by evening and it will remain windy through Friday.
This is a dry front so the only precipitation chances will be in the panhandle where some light snow could fall Friday.
Otherwise, there is a Freeze Watch for the South Plains beginning tomorrow night and extending through Friday morning.
You can expect lows to range from the 20′s in the northern South Plains Friday morning, to the 30′s in Lubbock and slightly warmer to the south. A freeze may occur Friday morning in Lubbock. There is a good chance of a freeze in Lubbock also on Saturday morning.
Temperatures will only be in the 50′s on Friday for highs in Lubbock and the winds will make it feel much cooler over all of the region.
In fact, early Friday wind chills will likely be in the 20′s from Lubbock to the north.
Winds will diminish some for the Friday night football games, but it will be cold.
Light winds and clear skies will make for another freeze for most of the area possible Saturday morning, maybe a hard freeze in the northern areas.
Sunday will be warmer and sunny.
