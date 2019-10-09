Texas Dept. of Insurance warns of insurance phone scam

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Insurance is urging consumers to be wary of calls from a group claiming to be the Consumer Insurance Association. The calls offer to lower your auto insurance costs and ask about your current coverage. It’s a scam.
The caller may mention the names of well-known insurance companies, and the phone number may originate from any state. But Consumer Insurance Association is not a licensed insurance company or agency in Texas.
“This could be an attempt to get you to reveal personal information for identity theft,” said Chris Davis, head of TDI’s Fraud Unit. “It’s always good to be cautious of anyone who calls when you haven’t asked for information. And never give out personal information when you haven’t verified who’s calling.”
If you get a call offering to lower your insurance costs, ask for the agent’s Texas insurance license number. Don’t provide personal information such as your address, birth date, Social Security number, or bank account numbers.
You can verify licensed agents on the TDI website or call the TDI Help Line at 1-800-252-3439 to check the status of a company.
