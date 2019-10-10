Arrington says impeachment inquiry causing ‘irreparable harm to democracy’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCBD) - President Donald Trump has opened up the possibility of cooperating with House Democrats in his impeachment inquiry only if they hold a vote to open up a formal investigation.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is not likely to hold such a vote, though. This move is what’s causing outrage on the part of House Republicans who, along with the president, say this is denying him his basic rights.
District 19 Representative Jodey Arrington sent out a public statement that said, in part, the inquiry is going against the constitution and unfair to the president.
“Speaker Pelosi’s ‘impeachment inquiry’ – in addition to being baseless – is a departure from past precedent and denies the President his constitutionally protected rights," Arrington said. "By preventing a vote on the House floor, holding secret meetings, and depriving the President of due process, the Democrat leadership has made clear that they are more interested in pushing a political narrative than pursuing the truth.”
Democrats beside Pelosi have said the reason there will not be a vote is because Republicans will more than likely stop any further proceedings.
The court of public opinion is an other matter, however, and numerous polls conducted by various media outlets show most Americans approve the inquiry. On that same note, many are split over whether the president should be removed from office.
Regardless, many Republicans in Washington are sticking by the president and are calling for a stop to the inquiry.
“The Democratic leadership has hijacked any hope of doing real work on behalf of the American people. They have weaponized impeachment along with every other congressional oversight responsibility simply to defeat their political enemy," Arrington said. "And, worst of all, they are doing irreparable harm to our democracy. Democrats should make their case at the ballot box instead of engaging in this incredibly destructive process.”
