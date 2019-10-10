City screening confirms first case of mosquito-borne St. Louis Encephalitis Virus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department has confirmed the first-ever case of the mosquito-borne St. Louis Encephalitis Virus.
The virus, commonly known as SLE, is spread by mosquito bites and is different from the West Nile Virus. Humans can get the virus by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds, according to the City.
However, this cannot be spread person-to-person.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness. In rare cases this virus can cause long-term disability or death. In most older adults, this can also cause severe neuroinvasive disease that involves encephalitis.
There are no vaccines or medications available to treat SLE.
The City warns residents they should still be cautious of mosquito-borne illnesses and wear insect repellent, wear long sleeves, limit outdoor activity and dump standing water.
More tips and information can be found here.
