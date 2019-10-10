Dallas police release new video of Andre Emmett murder suspect’s vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Dallas Police Department has released a new video that shows the vehicle driven by a murder suspect in the September death of former Texas Tech basketball star and NBA player Andre Emmett.
The video shows a white, four-door Chrysler that came and left the place where Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas on Monday, Sept. 23. Police have been searching for two men, one of which shot and killed Emmett as he was running from both men.
Witnesses said one of the men is a thin Black man, wearing a red hat, who got into the Chrysler 300 and drove away.
Police have also posted photos of the watch and necklace that were taken from Emmett at the time of his death. Those photos can be seen here.
A reward for information has been increased to $50,000 now, up from $5,000 originally offered. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD’s Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.
Read more from DPD here. The full video can also be seen below:
