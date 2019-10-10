Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

13-year-old identified as New Deal boy killed in accidental shooting, Turkey launches offensive against Kurds and millions without power in California as wildfire pass through

By Michael Cantu | October 10, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 6:22 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, friends and teachers are remembering a New Deal student killed in an accidental shooting.

Turkish forces began an offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

The power is still off in parts of California where high winds are expected again today.

President Trump says he may change his mind and cooperate with an impeachment inquiry.

