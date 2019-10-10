Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, friends and teachers are remembering a New Deal student killed in an accidental shooting.
- Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies say 13-year-old Dominic Mejia died after being shot Tuesday night in northwest Lubbock.
- Read that story here: Friends, principal respond to loss of New Deal teen who died in accidental shooting
Turkish forces began an offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.
- Turkey claims it wants to set up a safe zone to resettle millions of Syrian refugees.
- Critics say the fighting could lead to the escape of ISIS prisoners.
- Read more here: Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
The power is still off in parts of California where high winds are expected again today.
- PG&E cut off power to millions to prevent power lines from parking wildfires in dry, windy conditions.
- There is no word on when the power will be restored.
- Read that story from The Associated Press here: Millions in California playing waiting game over electricity shutoffs
President Trump says he may change his mind and cooperate with an impeachment inquiry.
- The president says House Democrats must hold a vote to formally open an investigation and let Republicans have more of a say.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not likely to hold such a vote.
- Read more here: Polls show close divide over Trump impeachment and removal
Read more local stories here:
- KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families warn of “nightmare” landlord
- Lubbock attorneys and local Bar organization recognized for pro bono work
- New mental health wellness program to help Lubbock firefighters
- Service dogs in training now allowed on Texas Tech campus
- Hello Kitty Cafe Truck passing through Lubbock on Saturday, Oct. 12
- First Bank & Trust urges court to move forward with liquidation of Reagor-Dykes
- Salvation Army taking applications for Angel Tree Program
- Texas Dept. of Insurance warns of insurance phone scam
- Police recover thousands after burglary at Anderson Brothers
- City to close off 3rd Street, Avenue X for construction project starting Thursday
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lana
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.