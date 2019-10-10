First Freeze Possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A first freeze is possible over portions of the South Plains on Friday morning. A Freeze Warning remains in effect for late tonight thru tomorrow morning for the areas from Muleshoe east to Floydada, along with Morton east to Levelland.
Temperatures Friday morning could fall as low at the mid 20s in Friona and Muleshoe to the low 30s from Morton east to Dickens and Spur. Areas to the south will likely be cold but stay above the freezing mark on Friday morning.
Gusty northerly winds will put wind chill temps in the 20s from Lubbock to the north and west early tomorrow.
It will be windy and Friday and only in the mid 50s for an afternoon high in Lubbock.
Winds will diminish just in time for Friday night football and skies will be clear. However, it will be chilly for those football games and Saturday will bring another round of freezing temps for the central and northern South Plains.
At least by Saturday afternoon it will be sunny and back in the low 60s. Sunday will be warmer with a high temp near 80 degrees in Lubbock.
