First freeze - for some of us

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The strong cold front – it’s been in our forecast - is now pushing south through the KCBD viewing area. It will bring a drop in high temperatures of 30 or more degrees and an overall drop of 50 or more degrees from yesterday afternoon to tomorrow morning. Many in the viewing area will experience their first freeze of the season.
Temperatures in the 50s are likely this afternoon in the northern viewing, but it will feel cold in the developing strong wind. Lubbock may approach 80 degrees by the time the front arrives around midday, but after the front the temperature will fall and the wind speed will rise. Anyone who will be outside should plan for cold and windy conditions by late today.
Wind chill readings in Lubbock will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s this evening, upper 20s to upper 30s tonight, and from near 20 to near 30 early tomorrow morning. While tomorrow afternoon will be chilly, wind speeds will drop off. The interior of vehicles in the sun may become rather toasty.
Freezing temperatures are expected across a good deal of the viewing area tonight and tomorrow morning.
A hard freeze, with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s, is likely over the northwestern viewing area. These conditions may kill crops and other cold-sensitive vegetation and possibly damage exposed or poorly insulated plumbing. A light freeze is possible over the western and northern viewing area. Other areas may experience a frost. Similar temperatures are expected Friday night and Saturday morning.
Lubbock may experience a light freeze or frost tonight and may again Friday night. I’ve included maps in the accompanying video which show tonight’s forecast low temperatures and which areas are likely to see a hard freeze, light freeze, or frost.
If needed, take steps now to protect tender plants and pipes from the cold. Indoors you can leave under-sink cabinets open and let faucets drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained (if needed) and above-ground pipes and faucets covered to protect them from freezing.
The FREEZE WATCH remains in effect this evening into Friday morning for the South Plains, western Rolling Plains, and the Panhandle of Texas. It covers all but the southern and eastern most counties of the KCBD area.
The following list may be amended later today. Currently this WATCH includes the counties of Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, Yoakum, Terry, and Lynn. Some of the cities included are Friona, Dimmitt, Tulia, Silverton, Turkey, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Plainview, Floydada, Matador, Roaring Springs, Morton, Levelland, Lubbock, Ralls, Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, Plains, Brownfield, Tahoka, and O'Donnell.
