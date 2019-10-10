Floyd County pumpkin growers overcome difficult weather season

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Pumpkin producers in Floyd County are finishing up a difficult season, after the weather brought early and late rains with dry heat in between planting and harvest.
“This year has been difficult, due to the weather that we’ve had,” Tim Assiter of Assiter Pumpkin Ranch said. “However, we’ve got the hard work done. We’ve got the pumpkins out.”
Assiter said pumpkin producers have to harvest by hand and the most recent rains delayed that process.
It was a challenge to also get the pumpkins planted and grown, according to the Floyd County producers. Jason Pyle of Pumpkin Pyle said he’s lucky he planted more acres to offset an estimated 30 to 40 percent yield loss.
“At the start [of the season] we just had a lot of rain early and it set us back a lot,” Pyle said. “The crop was trying to come up, at the same time, we had a lot of bad weather. I think that really stunted the growth. After it kind of got up, it turned out hot and dry. I think that really hurt our yields than in most years.”
The producers expect to still offer 300 to 400 truck loads of pumpkins to customers around the country. Pyle said a majority of his product goes to Oklahoma and Dallas with some headed to Mississippi. Pyle told the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service he also received orders from the northern U.S., California and the East Coast.
Assiter tells KCBD the quality of the crop has been great this year. He’s excited to see the return of the customers, whether its those for his wholesale business or those who travel locally to his ranch. He said improved irrigation techniques and technology has helped the growers keep up with the demand.
“Agriculture is a very involved industry and you are in the biggest cotton patch in the world, but here in Floyd county you’re also in a pumpkin patch,” Assiter said. “It is a huge part of our economy. We have gone from 3,000 acres of pumpkins in the 1990s with about 35 growers to only 4 growers now raising about 1,200 pounds of pumpkins.”
Floydada will celebrate this industry with the 32nd Annual Punkin Days starting Friday, October 11.
“Punkin Days started in about 1987,” Assiter said. “It started with kids games on the courthouse square. It has developed to where there is fair food, events and things for sale. All of those games and things are associated with pumpkins, seed spitting contest, pie eating contest, costume contest and it’s just a huge amount of fun for everyone to come celebrate. There is no entry fee to get into Punkin Days. It’s free admission to come and enjoy.”
Events begin Friday with a library book sale and BBQ cook-off preparation. Saturday’s events will begin with a pancake breakfast and end with a live concert. For the schedule of events and other information, click here.
