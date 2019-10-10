Floydada to celebrate 32nd Annual Punkin Days

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Floydada will hold its annual salute to pumpkins at the 32nd Annual Punkin Days on Saturday, October 12.
The Floydada Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event in the “Pumpkin Capital of the U.S.A.”
There will be numerous pumpkin themed games and vendors on the Floyd County Courthouse Square.
Events begin the morning with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and last until 10 p.m. with a live concert to end the day.
