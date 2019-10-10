Friends, principal respond to loss of New Deal teen who died in accidental shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A community is in mourning after an accidental shooting last night turned deadly.
The teen who was taken to the hospital died from his injuries.
At 6:20 last night, deputies arrived at North Quaker Avenue and County Road 6000 to find 13-year-old Dominic Mejia with a gunshot wound to the head. They say another juvenile was also involved.
Dom’s friends say the seventh grader loved his friends, family and football. They say there will be a hole in his place on the football field, and in their hearts.
“I started crying and I was just in shock,” Chasen Jackson said.
“The last thing that he said to me was that he loves me, and I didn’t get to say it back,” Baylee Conners said.
Chasen and Baylee are remembering their friend, Dominic.
“He was a nice, funny and good friend,” Jackson said. “He was very good at sports.”
“He knew how to make somebody feel like they were a great person,” Conners said.
Dom’s principal at New Deal Middle School, Jesus Arenas, said Dom represented the school well.
“Good kid, good student,” Arenas said. “Good athlete, just model student.”
Dom’s friends say life is going to be different without him.
“I want him back, you know, to be back with us again, and be here,” Conners said.
But, they will always remember him.
“He’s number 20 on the field and he’ll always be in our hearts,” Jackson said.
“He’s gonna be missed for sure,” Arenas said.
The Sheriff's Officer is asking you to keep the family in your prayers during the investigation.
You can donate to the family here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/707320909673313/937565776589124/
