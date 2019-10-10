KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Regan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Regan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Regan is a 1.5-year-old pittie mix, who has been with the shelter since April.
He is an active pup and loves to run around outside with the children.
Regan’s adoption fees for Thursday, Oct. 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
