Lubbock attorneys and local Bar organization recognized for pro bono work

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock attorneys, a lay volunteer, and a local Bar organization will be honored for their pro bono work on behalf of clients of Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas (Legal Aid).
Over the last year, Lubbock volunteer attorneys donated more than 750 hours of legal service to Legal Aid clients, according to Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas.
State BAR of Texas, President Randy Sorrels spoke on “Pro Bono in Texas” at the event, held in conjunction with the Lubbock Area Bar Association monthly meeting.
The meeting was held at noon Wednesday at the Texas Tech Club, retired Texas Supreme Court Justice Phil Johnson presented the first-ever “Justice Phil Johnson Friend of Pro Bono Award” to the West Texas Bankruptcy Bar Association for its history of pro bono service and providing much-needed help to Legal Aid clients experiencing consumer issues.
Local attorneys Charles S. Chambers and Garrett Couts, both of whom volunteer at evening legal clinics, and lay volunteer Norma Molina, were also honored at today’s event.
Chambers is a member of Texas Tech University’s School of Law, class of 1982; Couts, a Pampa native, graduated from Texas Tech University’s School of Law in 2017.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.