Memorial scheduled for New Deal boy killed in accidental shooting

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - A memorial celebration for 13-year-old Dominic Mejia has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, inside of the New Deal First Baptist Church, 102 Monroe Ave.
Mejia died Tuesday, Oct. 8, after an accidental shooting at a home near the 3500 block of County Road 6000. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.
An investigation into this shooting, by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, is ongoing. There have been no charges filed in this case.
Along with the Saturday memorial, Mejia’s family has also set up fundraiser to help pay funeral expenses. The fundraiser, which is through Facebook Fundraising, has a goal of $11,000.
