Memorial scheduled for New Deal boy killed in accidental shooting
The victim in the October 8, 2019 accidental shooting in the 3500 Block of 6000, Dominic Mejia, 13 year old passed after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. (Source: Facebook fundraiser)
By Michael Cantu | October 10, 2019 at 8:09 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 8:10 AM

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - A memorial celebration for 13-year-old Dominic Mejia has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, inside of the New Deal First Baptist Church, 102 Monroe Ave.

Mejia died Tuesday, Oct. 8, after an accidental shooting at a home near the 3500 block of County Road 6000. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

An investigation into this shooting, by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, is ongoing. There have been no charges filed in this case.

Along with the Saturday memorial, Mejia’s family has also set up fundraiser to help pay funeral expenses. The fundraiser, which is through Facebook Fundraising, has a goal of $11,000.

