New mental health wellness program to help Lubbock firefighters

“Getting them to realize you’re not just out there as robots, this stuff affects you and what to look for. We’re going to teach everybody that. Then, if you have problems, we have a whole set of response people here - that’s Critical Incidence Stress, chaplaincy, Employee Assistance Program, peer support groups, and a list of other counselors. We’re hoping that all of these dovetail together into a big net to make sure that nobody falls through the gaps."