Non-profit gifted new building by Texas Country Reporter, Mueller Inc.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock non-profit received a special gift Thursday morning.
Bob and Kelli Phillips from Texas Country Reporter partnered with Mueller Incorporated in their 11th annual Helping Hand event, where they donate a brand-new building to a deserving organization.
“We put out the call for all these non-profits, we get two or three hundred applications every year, narrow it down... This group from Lubbock has actually made the finalists list before, but they weren’t the winner of the building until this year,” Bob Phillips said.
Refuge Services, an equine therapy group, was the recipient of this year’s helping hand event.
Located at 8405 Martin Luther King Blvd., the organization has been serving veterans and people with disabilities and special needs for 20 years.
Bob Phillips said out of all the applicants, Refuge Services was deemed most deserving of a new facility.
“This is going to propel this group into a new stratosphere, they’ll be able to help so many more people, lots more people than they ever would have without this,” Bob and Kelli Phillips said.
The facility was built in just three days. The steel arrived on Monday and the “Mueller Men,” as they are called, got to work.
Mike Fry, Marketing Director at Mueller Inc., said working with these non-profits is the most rewarding thing they do as a company.
He said the men building these structures are not construction workers by trade.
“The guys that come and put these buildings up are honestly our managers that come out of our stores. They take a week of their time and come out here and build these buildings for a worthy cause,” Fry said.
Bob Philips said Texas Country Reporter has always been about the people and culture of Texas.
“We meet everybody, all kinds of people, and we’re really lucky that our sponsors are very in tune to who these Texans are, and when people need a little bit of help, they’re the first ones to step up,” Phillips said.
Over the last decade, a combined $35 million impact has been made on the communities these non-profits are in through their new structures.
