Popular Lubbock DJ arrested, charged with indecency with a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A popular Lubbock DJ was arrested on Wednesday, accused of indecency with a child, with sexual contact. 33-year-old Charles Sanchez, known around town as DJ Sancho, was released on a $50,000 bond.
An arrest warrant for Sanchez shows the alleged incident with the 16-year-old minor happened in the summer of 2017, after he tried to climb in bed with a young girl and offered the minor alcohol. The minor did admit to already being drunk at the time of the incident, according to the warrant.
Sanchez showed up in the minor’s room and asked the minor if they wanted alcohol, pressuring her to take some of his vodka.
He also told the minor to walk in a straight line and if she could not, then she would have to take off her bra.
The minor told Sanchez to go downstairs and he did, but he later called the minor downstairs.
When the minor went downstairs, the minor found Sanchez waiting in his underwear. He then took off his underwear and asked the minor to climb into bed with him, according to the warrant.
The minor also said Sanchez touched her breasts.
“(The minor) stated they went downstairs and he took off his underwear and she doesn’t know why he took off his underwear,” the warrant states. “(The minor) stated he was telling her to look at “it” and she told him, ‘no, stop,' then he didn’t say anything.”
The minor alleged throughout the night, Sanchez tried to get her to take off her bra and get her naked.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.