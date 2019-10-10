Silver Alert issued for New Mexico man

Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Police Department (RRPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Combs, a Caucasian male, fifty-six-years-old, five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black and gray hair. On October 9, 2019, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:48 p.m., Combs left his residence, 1720 Coulter Street NE in Rio Rancho, NM in a Silver 2007 Buick Terreza, displaying a New Mexico license plate of NKC733. He was last seen going to sleep at 11:00 p.m. the night before on October 8, 2019. Combs has a visible scar on the top of his head on the right side. It is unknown what Combs was last seen wearing. Daniel Combs is missing and in danger if not located.