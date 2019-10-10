Twin Peaks restaurant to open in Lubbock, will begin hiring process in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twin Peaks, the national restaurant chain, is set to open in Lubbock early next year and will begin its hiring process in November.
The new 6,800-square-foot facility will open in the 6000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway inside the Canyon West Shopping Center. About 150 new jobs will open up with this restaurant, according to a Twin Peaks news release.
Employment ads will be placed in November. Those interested in applying can do so through ZipRecruiter.com but applicants can also stop by the restaurant in person once hiring begins.
This will be the first Lubbock location for Twin Peaks, which was founded in 2005 in Dallas and has since stretched to 83 locations in 26 states.
“We are extremely excited to bring the Twin Peaks brand to Lubbock,” Joe Hummel, Twin Peaks CEO, said. “Home of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Lubbock is such a fun and special place. With beautiful Twin Peaks Girls serving guests and high-definition TVs all around, it’ll be the perfect spot to watch sports. We have been working efficiently to grow Twin Peaks in the state it began, so we are looking forward to expanding our brand into another market as we continue our commitment to Texas growth.”
