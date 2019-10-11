Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Temperatures take a dip throughout the South Plains, 1 dead after Friday morning crash and wildfires grow in parts of California

By Michael Cantu | October 11, 2019 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 6:23 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, it is a cold morning freezing in some areas as a cold front blows into the South Plains.

  • A freeze warning is issued to for areas around Muleshoe to Floydada, and Morton to Levelland.
  • Though the rest of the South Plains may not freeze, it will be cold and windy.
  • Temperatures would remain in the mid-50s throughout most of today and warm up to the 60s on Saturday and near 80s on Sunday.
One person was killed after a crash reported just after 1 a.m. this morning at East 34th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Dallas police released new surveillance video in the Andre Emmett murder investigation.

Crews are battling two fast-growing wildfires in California.

  • The Saddleridge fire has burned more than 100 acres, just outside of Los Angeles.
  • Another fire, in Calimesa, destroyed 73 mobile homes and burned at least 500 acres.
  • Investigators say a trash truck, carrying burning trash, started the blaze.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: Son says mother, 89, missing after California homes burn

Read more local stories here:

