Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, it is a cold morning freezing in some areas as a cold front blows into the South Plains.
- A freeze warning is issued to for areas around Muleshoe to Floydada, and Morton to Levelland.
- Though the rest of the South Plains may not freeze, it will be cold and windy.
- Temperatures would remain in the mid-50s throughout most of today and warm up to the 60s on Saturday and near 80s on Sunday.
One person was killed after a crash reported just after 1 a.m. this morning at East 34th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
- Police say a vehicle hit a concrete pillar beneath an overpass.
- Only one person died from their injuries as a result.
- That story will be updated here: 1 dead after Friday morning wreck in East Lubbock
Dallas police released new surveillance video in the Andre Emmett murder investigation.
- The video shows a white four-door Chrysler leaving the scene after the former Red Raider basketball star was shot and killed.
- A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
- Read that story here: Dallas police release new video of Andre Emmett murder suspect’s vehicle
Crews are battling two fast-growing wildfires in California.
- The Saddleridge fire has burned more than 100 acres, just outside of Los Angeles.
- Another fire, in Calimesa, destroyed 73 mobile homes and burned at least 500 acres.
- Investigators say a trash truck, carrying burning trash, started the blaze.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Son says mother, 89, missing after California homes burn
