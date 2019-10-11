Early season freeze for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first freeze of the season arrived this morning for spots in the viewing area. Primarily to the west and north of Lubbock. Later this morning I'll add to this story a list of this morning's minimum temperatures. Coming up, another cold night followed by moderating temperatures.
As I write this, the minimum temperature reported at the Lubbock airport, the City’s site of record for weather, is 33°. It’s a record low for the date, which previously was 34° (in 2009), but not a freeze. It’s also the coldest temperature here since the 33° at the airport on April 14.
Here at the KCBD studio this morning the minimum was 31°, and many Texas Tech Mesonet weather stations in the northwestern viewing area did record a freeze. In spots in the far northwestern viewing area a hard freeze occurred. A hard freeze ends the growing season.
In the viewing area, as of 8:20 AM, the reported minimum temperatures range from 26° at Friona to 39° at Jayton (via the TTU Mesonet).
A freeze now is several weeks ahead of our average first freeze date. A freeze at the Lubbock airport this morning would be:
- only four days later than the earliest first freeze of fall on record (October 7, 1952).
- nearly three weeks (20 days) earlier than the average date of the first freeze (October 31).
- six weeks (43 days) earlier than the latest first freeze of fall on record (November 23, 2003).
Today will be sunny. High temperatures will range from the mid- and upper 50s on the Caprock to the upper 50s and low 60s east of the Caprock. The cold brisk north wind will gradually diminish through the day, becoming light late this afternoon.
For a Friday Night Football forecast, set your location either on the Weather Page or in our Weather App to the game location. That centers the radar and the forecast point to that location.
You’ll find moderating temperatures this weekend in my forecast available here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
For an updated GameDay Forecast set your location, either on the Weather Page or in our Weather App, to Norman OK. That will center the radar and the forecast point to that location.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.