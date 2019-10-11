Food for Thought: 10/10/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Health inspectors checked out the kitchens of nearly 50 restaurants this week. More than half a dozen landed on the Food for Thought list, but they’re not all at the top.
Cancun Mexican Restaurant at 7905 University had 13 violations.
- Raw beef was over cooked rellenos. Raw eggs were over sour cream.
- Raw shrimp was thawing in standing water.
- The inside of the ice machine was dirty. The dish washer was not sanitizing. The bottom of the reach-in cooler was dirty.
- An employee did not wash their hands after handing raw foods and then cooked foods.
- Guacamole did not have a date mark, and cooked rellenos were held past their use-by date.
- Utensils were broken.
- The ice scoop was on the ice machine.
- Bulk food items were not labeled.
- The dish washer was not sanitizing.
- A toxic item was not labeled.
- Employees’ drinks did not have lids.
- Employees’ drinks were not stored in the correct place.
The inspector notes due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Now to the good news.
Here's a look at this week's top performers:
- Pizza Hut at 9830 Slide
- The Tea Room at 6409 Indiana
- Honeycomb Pie Shoppe #2 at 3833 50th
- 4 Life Nutrition at 2015 Clovis
- Grub Gauntlet (mobile unit)
- J&D BBQ (mobile unit)
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.