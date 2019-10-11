KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Koots

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Koots, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Koots is a 1.5-year-old male chow mix who has been in the shelter since the spring.
Because of his size, he makes for a perfect lap dog.
Koot’s adoption fees for Friday, Oct. 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
