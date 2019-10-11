Lubbock ISD hosting inaugural Hub City Showdown eSports tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - **The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD**
The first event of its kind in the area, Lubbock ISD is hosting the inaugural Hub City Showdown eSports tournament this weekend.
Teams from the Lubbock area and Big Spring will compete to win playing video games League of Legends, Rocket League, and SMITE. The grand prize is an Alienware Aurora 8 Gaming PC setup, provided by Dell and Alienware.
The event is tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, at Lubbock High School, 2004 19th St. Team check-in begins at 10 a.m. A BBQ lunch served at 11 a.m. is $10 per plate with proceeds benefiting the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center High School BBQ Team.
Game play begins at noon. General admission to view the event is $5 and kids 12 and under get in free. The official Twitch streams to watch the play-by-play are as follows:
Rocket League: https://www.twitch.tv/LubbockisdeSports1
League of Legends: https://www.twitch.tv/LubbockisdeSports2
Lubbock ISD has introduced eSports in an effort to transform what can often be an isolating activity into a social experience, engaging students and helping them learn how to be team players. The collaborative environment also encourages students to build social skills and provides a platform to hone their gaming skills and be proud of their accomplishments.
