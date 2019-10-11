Lubbock Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - **The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.**
Crash investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a motorcycle accident in the 6600 block of Quaker Avenue.
Just before 8:45 p.m. Aug. 28th, officers responded to the area for an accident with injuries. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the motorcycle, driven by Daniel Lozano, 52, was traveling in the southbound lanes of Quaker Avenue. A Ford F-150 traveling northbound turned left and collided with the motorcycle.
Lozano was transported to University Medical Center with severe injuries. On Sept. 10, Lozano was pronounced deceased, and the Medical Examiner’s Office attributed the death to injuries sustained in this accident.
This accident is under further investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.
