Maxey community center to host dog costume contest Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxey Community Center, at 4020 30th St., will host its 14th Annual Dog Day Howl-O-Ween event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
This is a costume contest for dogs. Judges will be there to award the prizes for the costume categories.
Categories include small dogs 25 pounds or less, large dogs 25 pounds or more, and a dog and owner category.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the contest starts at 10:30 a.m. This is free for all participants.
Dogs must be on a leash at all times and be up to date on their vaccines.
