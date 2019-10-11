RDAG burglar leaves tools, cash, bag of marijuana at scene

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A burglar apparently left behind more than he stole after a recent break-in at Reagor Dykes at 1211 19th Street.
An employee told police that someone broke into the business through a side door since he was last there the previous week.
The employee said nothing but a key machine had been stolen, and when police searched the area, they found bolt cutters, a drill, and a charger near the door, along with a Wells Fargo bank bag with $4,000 inside and a substance that appeared to be marijuana.
The employee noticed the burglary and called police on Wednesday morning.
Police observed damage to the door and were told that the found items did not belong to anyone inside.
