South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to host open house Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at its location, 3308 95th St.
This will give people an opportunity to get a behind the scenes look at the animal sanctuary, which provides care to injured or displaced wildlife around the area.
Visitors will have the chance to visit the center’s wildlife ambassadors and hear a presentation by Lou Densmore called Snakes of Texas. That starts at 11:30 a.m.
There will also be crafts for children and photo opportunities with the wildlife ambassadors.
Admittance to the event is $1 per person. Learn more from the center’s Facebook event here.
