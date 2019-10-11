Tahoka issues boil water notice as result of Dixie Dog Drive In fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Tahoka has issued a boil water notice as a result of the early morning fire at the popular Dixie Dog Drive In restaurant.
The City says due to the amount of water that was necessary to cease the fire, the chlorine levels dropped a bit. After chlorine levels were noticed to be low, the City says a boil water notice was given.
A post on the City of Tahoka Facebook page says it will likely be 24 hours before the notice is lifted, but they will give updates as the chlorine levels stabilize.
