Texas Tech Physicians hosting drug drop-off Saturday, Oct. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It's time again for a Medicine Clean-Out, thanks to the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.
For 10 years, this program has provided a free and easy way for you to get rid of expired or unused medication and let the professionals dispose of it in a way that is legal and environmentally safe.
Richelle Camp, Pharm.D., says, "Since we started in 2009, we've collected 44,000 pounds of medication and I think it is making a difference by removing all the excess medication from homes. That prevents any accidental or intentional poisonings that may happen."
Old medication can be abused or even accidentally poison confused people who choose the wrong bottle or take something that is no longer required.
Dr. Camp says drugs should be dropped off in their original containers at a Medication Clean-Out.
That's when the work begins. She says all that medication must be sorted because the proper disposal may depend on the drug.
The TTUHSC School of Pharmacy's Texas Panhandle Poison Center, along with the TTU Police Department will host the Medication Cleanout on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
For more information, go to www.MedicationCleanout.com or call (806) 414-9495.
