Texas Tech vs No. 22 Baylor: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

"Honestly, I think he's a more developed leader," Travis Bruffy said "So he kind of came and you all have had the pleasure of talking to him. He's a very bubbly, frantic person, and that's exemplified in his play on the field. Kind of transitioning from how he was in 2018 as an unexpected guy that came in, made plays, a very electric personality, very electric athlete. He came into more of the quarterback role where we can design plays around Jett Duffy. We can design schemes around him. He's not just a mobile dual-threat guy. He's a developed pocket passer as well as a guy who can make plays. When everything looks like it's going downhill, he can get us a ten-yard gain or can keep the offense going after a five-yard loss or things like that. He can get us back home on one page. It's something that -- the intangibles of a quarterback take a long time to develop, and I think Jett's on a great track to kind of get him to where he needs to be."